Previous
Next
April 9th pre Orton crop by valpetersen
Photo 831

April 9th pre Orton crop

my get-pushed challenge this week, set by Kathy @randystreat was to use the Orton effect. this is the original (hopefully clear & sharp!) image of the pair (combined images in T & C Album)
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
gorgeous !
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise