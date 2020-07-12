Sign up
Photo 925
12th July
The statue was a drab brown , with scatterings of lichen - didn't show up to well against the background. Used selective colour layer to convert her to mono
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2018 to 2020
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
8th July 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
