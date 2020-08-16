Previous
Next
16th August What's leaving the frame? by valpetersen
Photo 960

16th August What's leaving the frame?

Continuing the AYWMC "30 days of composition" throughout August
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise