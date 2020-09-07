Previous
Sept 7th Cake Trees original by valpetersen
My get-pushed challenge this week is to create a landscape with red, not green. My start-point was to take photos which have red points in them.
The enhanced reds are in my "Themes & Challenges" album
7th September 2020

