Photo 1002
Sept 27th
Taking photos round the pond this week - at normal levels (this album) and in Hi-Key (Themes & Challenges album) - for this week's get-pushed challenge
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
0
0
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1693
photos
42
followers
55
following
275% complete
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1003
272
1004
273
1005
274
1006
275
Views
4
Album
2018 to 2020
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
28th September 2020 9:09am
Tags
hampshire
,
nature reserve
,
fleet pond
,
aonb
