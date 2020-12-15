Previous
15th Dec So, what shall we do now? by valpetersen
15th Dec So, what shall we do now?

My challenge this week is the theme of "love"
I'm tagging this one as it pretty well represents our grown-up family - all heading in different directions, yet still so close together
Hi Sue, @suez1e thanks for the challenge - I wasn't going to tag this one, which is how it ended up in the weekly album! However, as I uploaded it I thought the story chimed with your theme
December 18th, 2020  
