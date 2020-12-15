Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1081
15th Dec So, what shall we do now?
My challenge this week is the theme of "love"
I'm tagging this one as it pretty well represents our grown-up family - all heading in different directions, yet still so close together
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1849
photos
42
followers
57
following
296% complete
View this month »
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Latest from all albums
350
1081
351
1082
352
1083
353
1084
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2018 to 2020
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
8th December 2020 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swans
,
sang
,
fleet pond
,
get-pushed-438
Val Petersen
ace
Hi Sue,
@suez1e
thanks for the challenge - I wasn't going to tag this one, which is how it ended up in the weekly album! However, as I uploaded it I thought the story chimed with your theme
December 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close