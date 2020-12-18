Previous
18th Dec Dreamcatcher by valpetersen
Photo 1084

18th Dec Dreamcatcher

I'm nearing the end of the year-long online camera course with "A Year With My Camera"
This task rates as my least favourite so far, not only indoors, but also attempting macro.
The course itself is excellent - and free
Val Petersen

Photo Details

