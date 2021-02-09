Sign up
Photo 1137
9th Feb
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Val
ace
@valpetersen
So, 2020.....that was a year to forget. 4th Jan the UK entered its 3rd National Lockdown. So this will be another year of treasuring my...
Views
5
Album
Daily Album to 2021
Camera
Canon EOS 1200D
Taken
8th February 2021 10:20am
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
