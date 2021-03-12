Sign up
Photo 1168
12th March - An Ancient Oak
My challenge this week was to capture negative space. I found it tricky to find a subject which stood alone without distracting clutter within the confines of our Lockdown, so this was my best shot at it!
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
1
0
Val
ace
@valpetersen
So, 2020.....that was a year to forget. 4th Jan the UK entered its 3rd National Lockdown. So this will be another year of treasuring my...
Tags
get-pushed-450
,
rainbow2021
Val
ace
@suez1e
- a bit late posting this as running to catch up, as ever! I think I tagged it within the deadline?
March 15th, 2021
