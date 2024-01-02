Previous
Fairy Dell in Kingussie Woodland by valpetersen
Fairy Dell in Kingussie Woodland

A little dell behind the tennis Courts at Kingussie, local families string up decorations, lights, and Christmas messages. Brings joy on a chilly day!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Photo Details

