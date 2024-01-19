Previous
Keeping the ponies safe by valpetersen
19 / 365

Keeping the ponies safe

Moving the ponies away to higher ground, with the floods along the Spey
Was intended for BW challenge Travel, but, guess what? Really must catch up with January before February!
19th January 2024

Val

ace
@valpetersen
2024 and making a renewed start to 365.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

