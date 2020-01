Thankyou Mary @mcsiegle for this challenge - as you noticed, I don't often choose to take indoor shots, and rarely ever set up a Still Life, so this was a perfect choice to set me. I found the trickiest aspect was choosing a location to set up, which had adequate and interesting light. Chose this one to upload to Get Pushed 389. Decided the green bottle I'd included for the light it allowed through didn't actually add much to the set up, so converted to BW.