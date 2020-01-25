Previous
25th Jan SHT 15 road by valpetersen
25 / 365

25th Jan SHT 15 road

Looking down from The Garden at 120 - roof garden at 120, Fenchurch Street
"Scenes of the Road" SH*T Challenge for this week
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Photo Details

