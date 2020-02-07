Sign up
38 / 365
7th Feb snowdrops and shadows
capturing patterns of shadows, with a carpet of snowdrops, at Winkworth Arboretum, Surrey
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1221
photos
49
followers
91
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
36
767
37
768
38
769
39
770
Views
6
Album
Themes and Challenges 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 1200D
Taken
6th February 2020 12:05pm
Tags
woodland
,
snowdrops
,
surrey hills
,
winkworth arboretum
