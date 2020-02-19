Previous
Next
19th Feb Here we go round.... by valpetersen
50 / 365

19th Feb Here we go round....

A glimpse of everyday life - most days, I walk round this lovely nature reserve - right on my doorstep. Was hoping to capture odd numbers for my GP challenge this week, but the local wildfowl just weren't playing along
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise