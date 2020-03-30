Sign up
90 / 365
30th March Fox and Magpie
My get pushed partner this week, Sue
@suez1e
has challenged me to capture close up shots of animals. Had to snap this quickly through the patio window, using my mobile, as I knew by the time I'd fetched my camera, the chance would be lost!
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and Challenges 2020
Camera
SM-A530F
Taken
29th March 2020 12:59pm
