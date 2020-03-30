Previous
30th March Fox and Magpie by valpetersen
30th March Fox and Magpie

My get pushed partner this week, Sue @suez1e has challenged me to capture close up shots of animals. Had to snap this quickly through the patio window, using my mobile, as I knew by the time I'd fetched my camera, the chance would be lost!
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

