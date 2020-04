My get pushed partner, Kathy @randystreat has challenged me to have a go at the Orton Effect. I promised myself I would get the grips with Photoshop & combine layers, but the weather has been too beautiful to spend mush time indoors swotting! So,this series was sent to my phone for combining the only way I have yet mastered - with Snapseed. I was quite pleased with yesterday's, but felt it needed cropping.