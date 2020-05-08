Previous
8th May allium egg BW by valpetersen
8th May allium egg BW

My get pushed partner this week, Tim, challenged me to use layers in Photoshop to create an image using selective colour. Converted the egg layer to mono over colour layer allium. I suppose I should try it the other way round too?
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Val Petersen

@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
Val Petersen
Timm @tdaug80 - I think this might be the one for this week. Thankyou. it was a challenging challenge!
May 9th, 2020  
