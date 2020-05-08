Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
129 / 365
8th May allium egg BW
My get pushed partner this week, Tim, challenged me to use layers in Photoshop to create an image using selective colour. Converted the egg layer to mono over colour layer allium. I suppose I should try it the other way round too?
8th May 2020
8th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1401
photos
48
followers
103
following
35% complete
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Latest from all albums
857
126
858
127
859
128
129
860
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Challenges 2020
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
8th May 2020 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-406
Val Petersen
ace
Timm
@tdaug80
- I think this might be the one for this week. Thankyou. it was a challenging challenge!
May 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close