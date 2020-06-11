Previous
Next
11th June Pansies by valpetersen
163 / 365

11th June Pansies

My get pushed challenge this week is to create images using the theme: blue
The pansies were originally lilac, I used my new PhotoShop layering skills to selectively change their colour
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise