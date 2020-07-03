Sign up
3rd July Dutch Tilt
My get-pushed challenge this week is to capture reflections
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
Tags
get-pushed-414
Val Petersen
ace
Hi Kathy
@randystreat
- thank-you for the challenge - made it just before the downpour!
July 4th, 2020
