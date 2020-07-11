Sign up
11th July - What was that?
This one had another sculpture in the background, which intruded on the shot - played with editing to try and diminish the distraction
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1531
photos
47
followers
58
following
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
922
191
192
923
193
924
925
194
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Challenges 2020
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
8th July 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
churt
,
get-pushed-415
,
the sculpture park
Val Petersen
ace
Hi Charlotte
@cgarner
- thanks for the challenge, I think this is my favourite from the last week
July 12th, 2020
