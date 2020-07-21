Previous
Next
21st July by valpetersen
203 / 365

21st July

21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Val Petersen ace
My get-pushed challenge this week was to capture forced persepective. I had ideas of draping myself upside down over benches, but time flew and now it's raining!
This is the best I can offer - I tried to rope in my husband, Andrew, as a "wiling helper" - but his heart wasn't in it! Can you tell? : )
July 25th, 2020  
Val Petersen ace
Hi Mary @mcsiegle - I'm afraid this is the best I can offer for this week. I plan to do the bench-sitting forced perspective once the weather brightens again - this week has just flown by too quickly. I'll tag you when (if!) I have something more inspiring to share!
July 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise