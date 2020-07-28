Previous
Next
28th July by valpetersen
210 / 365

28th July

my get pushed challenge this week is "light fittings". I've chosen our old oil lamp (but it's very dusty!)
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise