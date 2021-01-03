Sign up
Photo 369
Jan 3rd Rudbeckia II
My challenge this week was to experiment wth Zoom burst. I found that dfferent effects could be made by altering the speed and extent of twisting the zoom lens. This one was a slow rotation and about a quarter turn of the lens.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Val
ace
@valpetersen
So, 2020.....that was a year At the start of 2020, I joined the weekly "Get Pushed" Challenge & pinched an idea from Wendy . So, throughout...
1883
photos
42
followers
59
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and Challenges 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 1200D
Taken
30th December 2020 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-440
