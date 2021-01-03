Previous
Jan 3rd Rudbeckia II by valpetersen
Jan 3rd Rudbeckia II

My challenge this week was to experiment wth Zoom burst. I found that dfferent effects could be made by altering the speed and extent of twisting the zoom lens. This one was a slow rotation and about a quarter turn of the lens.
3rd January 2021

Val

@valpetersen
