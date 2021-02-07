Sign up
Photo 404
Feb 7th
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
0
0
Val
ace
@valpetersen
So, 2020.....that was a year to forget. 4th Jan the UK entered its 3rd National Lockdown. So this will be another year of treasuring my...
1952
photos
44
followers
60
following
110% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Challenges 2021
Camera
SM-A415F
Taken
6th February 2021 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hampshire
,
fleet pond
