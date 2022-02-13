Previous
Blooming beauty by velina
75 / 365

Blooming beauty

All of my orchids are blooming, this one was the last showing its beauty
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
20% complete

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful................all my orchids are blooming right now as well!
February 13th, 2022  
