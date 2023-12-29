Previous
Next
Magical by velina
191 / 365

Magical

Beautiful Christmas lights
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Excellent festive bokeh, hope you had a lovely Christmas
December 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise