Previous
Next
Golden leaves by velina
77 / 365

Golden leaves

I was going to the beauty salon ti get my nails done when I spotted this interesting tree. I don't have any idea how it is called, but it really stands out.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise