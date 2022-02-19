Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
81 / 365
City walk
This photo was taken near the City Hall in Varna.
We had a walk with my daughter and enjoyed the nice weather. It would have been even better if she hadn't fallen and hit her cheek and eye.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
82
photos
58
followers
96
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
My 365 project
Camera
M2102K1G
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close