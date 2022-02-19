Previous
City walk by velina
81 / 365

City walk

This photo was taken near the City Hall in Varna.
We had a walk with my daughter and enjoyed the nice weather. It would have been even better if she hadn't fallen and hit her cheek and eye.
Velina

