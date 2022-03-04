Sign up
94 / 365
Family time
Friday evening, dinner at my mom's home. My brother has arrived from London the other day and the kids were excited to play with their uncle.
You can see on the picture that the youngest is the most impatient to have dinner :)
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
1
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
haskar
ace
These are such beautiful moments. When I was a child I was also looking forward to dinner .
March 5th, 2022
