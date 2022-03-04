Previous
Family time by velina
94 / 365

Family time

Friday evening, dinner at my mom's home. My brother has arrived from London the other day and the kids were excited to play with their uncle.
You can see on the picture that the youngest is the most impatient to have dinner :)
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
25% complete

View this month »

haskar ace
These are such beautiful moments. When I was a child I was also looking forward to dinner .
March 5th, 2022  
