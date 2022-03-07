Especially for you, mom

I am ready for tomorrow with the present for my mom. It's a box of chocolates, a bouquet of spring flowers and this personalised little book, which I filled in for her. There are 60 statements about Mom in it, each one of them has blank spaces to be filled by me :) I am sure she will get very sentimental while reading it, cause the words are powerful, touching and coming from the heart. I think it's a great way to express our love in this way saying all these words at once. Often we don't get to show it enough and think they should know by default that we cherish them, but it's good reminding it more often.