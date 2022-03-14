Previous
Next
Blurred city by velina
104 / 365

Blurred city

Driving back from work I had this instant rush to capture some city bokeh.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
March 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise