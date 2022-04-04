Previous
Home sweet home by velina
125 / 365

Home sweet home

I love decorating and redecorating at home. Yesterday I bought a black metal pot and placed it in the kitchen. I hope the sunlight will be enough there.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Velina

I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
