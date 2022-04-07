Previous
Evangelical church by velina
Evangelical church

Stopped for a quick shot of this church on my way to a restaurant. I was invited for dinner to celebrate the "Day of the health worker" by my new team in clinical trials. I was really flattered and had a very nice evening.
7th April 2022

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
