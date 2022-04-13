Sign up
134 / 365
A new building in town
The traffic light was red and I could capture this new building while I was waiting. I think it will be an office or commercial building, soon it will be open.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
134
photos
62
followers
104
following
36% complete
View this month »
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
5
My 365 project
