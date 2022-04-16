Previous
by velina
We were in a shop for home decoration and it seemed suitable for the daily photo with these nice pendants
Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture, they look like they are floating.
April 17th, 2022  
