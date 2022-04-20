Sign up
141 / 365
Rainy night bokeh
Another cold and rainy day, but at least it makes a nice photo..
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
2
0
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
141
photos
62
followers
104
following
38% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
My 365 project
Sporen Maken
It does indeed
April 20th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool!
April 20th, 2022
