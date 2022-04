Little card player

Boyana is in one of these periods when she wants me to be around her all the time, she wants me to play with her or watch her playing, just being in the same room, she'd come to "help" me in the kitchen or just walk behind my back :) I know these times are precious, but at the same time it's tiring and a bit too much, especially when I have a dozen things to get done at home. This is her playing cards with me, we are playing a simple game and she actually understands it!