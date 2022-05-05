Previous
Birthday surprise by velina
I had an appointment at the hairdresser and I was surprised very pleasantly by my colleagues. They had arranged for paying the bill, as birthday present for tomorrow (my birthday)
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Velina

