Visiting a very special place

Before going back home we visited my father's old village house, where he used to live. He was a healthy 74 years old man, a doctor, but he passed away from covid in December 2020. Last year my brother and I sold the house. It was a hard decision, but the building was in very poor condition and it's 350 kilometres from our city, so we could not maintain the house. That's why we chose to do it, we sold it to fantastic people, we met them when we sold my father's cars. We even became friends with them. They are very warm and hospitable people, living in a small city nearby, so they can take care of the house and they've already started some renovation. We can go there whenever we want and I am really thankful for having this opportunity. We have so many childhood memories there, so it was important for us to do it this way.

Kids are standing in front of the two pine trees, which my father has planted when my brother and I were born - the bigger one is 43 years old, and the other one is 39 years old.