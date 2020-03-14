Sign up
Photo 1629
Self-Isolation
The fairies next door have a perfect place for self-isolation if they need to. This is the balcony of the fairy house that I posted some time ago:
https://365project.org/vera365/365/2020-01-10
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2060
photos
232
followers
102
following
446% complete
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
14th March 2020 3:39pm
