Previous
Next
Rare bird by vera365
Photo 1638

Rare bird

I don't know why, but the majority of the glass frames you can get in the US are super-conservative and "safe" choices. It is SOOO much fun to have fun glasses all the time, but compared to what I know from Europe, fun (but still good-looking) frames are really hard to come by. This is my one that is still pretty subdued, but at least it has dark front with a blue lining, little rhinestones on the sides and colorful flowers on the inside :) The eye-glass store kindly sent it to me - It was ready after the order to stay at home.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise