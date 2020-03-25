Rare bird

I don't know why, but the majority of the glass frames you can get in the US are super-conservative and "safe" choices. It is SOOO much fun to have fun glasses all the time, but compared to what I know from Europe, fun (but still good-looking) frames are really hard to come by. This is my one that is still pretty subdued, but at least it has dark front with a blue lining, little rhinestones on the sides and colorful flowers on the inside :) The eye-glass store kindly sent it to me - It was ready after the order to stay at home.