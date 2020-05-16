Previous
Backyard "National Geographic" by vera365
Backyard "National Geographic"

Ok, I was back to see the foxes, but the groundhog came by instead. They even met with one of the fix kids, and sniffed up each other, but they were behind branches and I couldn't take a picture of the interaction.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Vera

