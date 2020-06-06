Previous
Belated by vera365
Photo 1682

Belated

A couple of weeks ago I got a get-pushed challenge to do a Spirograph picture. This is how far I got in experiments - a chaos or tangled lines instead of a spirograph... but posting it now, just as a record.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Vera

@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners:
Vera ace
@tdaug80 I am too late and have not really achieved a spirograph. But there is a proof that I tried!!!!! :)
June 16th, 2020  
