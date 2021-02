Stink Eye

I am really in the non-photography rut. Just grabbing my cell phone from time to time to snap something. Well, I guess it needs to go here as documentation.



The black cat was happily napping next to my laptop and the little one came, too his spot and tried to pretend he has been there all that time. So, the black one was giving him really evil looks. It did not defer the little one from acting angelic.....