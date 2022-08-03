Sign up
Photo 2025
The Grand Hotel
On the Mackinac Island, Michigan - right where the Lower and the Upper Peninsula of the state meet. The hotel is supposed to be very fancy, and there are no cars on the island - just horses and bikes.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
0
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2459
photos
192
followers
80
following
554% complete
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Views
9
365
X-T2
2nd August 2022 3:19pm
