The Rite of Spring by vera365
Photo 2063

The Rite of Spring

Bad quality phone photo but big performance impact. “The Rite of Spring” choreographed by Pina Bausch.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
Erika ace
Wow. Looks amazing.
October 22nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice from above photo
October 22nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
love the viewpoint
October 22nd, 2022  
