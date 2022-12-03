Previous
Up Close by vera365
Photo 2080

Up Close

University museum got a gift of Chinese calligraphy from 14-17 centuries, so they had a small public viewing of the new pieces.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
Corinne C ace
This is amazing! It's in a very good shape for such an old document
December 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a wonderful gift the University received!
December 4th, 2022  
