Previous
IKEA by vera365
Photo 2157

IKEA

18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
not too sure Vera , I will skip the meatballs and go for the free "Ikea family" coffee !!
July 18th, 2023  
Vera ace
@phil_howcroft We got the coffee too! 😂
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise