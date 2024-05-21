Previous
Forest Find by vera365
Photo 2203

Forest Find

Not at the beach, but on a forest road. Michigan’s state stone: Petoskey stone, a fossilized coral
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
If this had a toothy mouth I would think it was the fish that was found on a beach which leaves way below in the ocean.
May 21st, 2024  
Corinne ace
Very nice find !!
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise